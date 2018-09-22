The Royal Teens were an American rock and roll band that formed in New Jersey in 1956 and consisted of Bob Gaudio on piano, Tom Austin on drums, Billy Dalton on guitar, and Billy Crandall on saxophone. The group is best known for its single "Short Shorts", which was a #3 hit in the United States in 1958. The follow-up single, 1959's "Believe Me", hit #26. They never recorded an album, and broke up in 1965.