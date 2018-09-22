Royal Teens1950s-1970s USA group. Formed 1956. Disbanded 1973
Royal Teens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaba85b2-3f0b-4cfe-9ba7-4e1ae2bc8deb
Royal Teens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Teens were an American rock and roll band that formed in New Jersey in 1956 and consisted of Bob Gaudio on piano, Tom Austin on drums, Billy Dalton on guitar, and Billy Crandall on saxophone. The group is best known for its single "Short Shorts", which was a #3 hit in the United States in 1958. The follow-up single, 1959's "Believe Me", hit #26. They never recorded an album, and broke up in 1965.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Royal Teens Tracks
Sort by
Short Shorts
Royal Teens
Short Shorts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Short Shorts
Last played on
Mad Gass
Royal Teens
Mad Gass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Gass
Last played on
Royal Teens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist