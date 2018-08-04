Larry FastBorn 10 December 1951
Larry Fast
1951-12-10
Larry Fast Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Roger 'Larry' Fast (born December 10, 1951) is a synthesizer expert and composer. He is best known for Synergy, his 1975–1987 series of synthesizer music albums, and for his contributions to a number of popular music acts, including Peter Gabriel, Foreigner, Nektar, and Hall & Oates.
Biko
Phil Collins
Biko
Biko
