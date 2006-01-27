Gene McFaddenBorn 2 July 1948. Died 27 January 2006
Gene McFadden (January 28, 1949 – January 27, 2006) was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as one of the key members of the Philadelphia International record label, and was one-half of the successful team of McFadden & Whitehead with John Whitehead.
