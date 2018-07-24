Glenn Fredly Deviano Latuihamallo (better known as Glenn Fredly; born on 30 September 1975) is an Indonesian R&B singer and songwriter. Entering the music industry after winning a singing contest in 1995, as of 2009 he has released more than 10 albums. He produces new talented artists like female vocalist YURA & male soloist Gilbert Pohan. He has also produced a movie called Cahaya Dari Timur "Beta Maluku". On January 2013, he served as a coach for The Voice Indonesia.