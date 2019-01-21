Thomas Luther "Luke" Bryan (born July 17, 1976) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He began his music career writing songs for Travis Scott and Billy Idol – before signing with Capitol Nashville with his cousin, Chad Christopher Boyd in 2007.

Bryan's first nine albums – I'll Stay Me (2007), Doin' My Thing (2009), Tailgates & Tanlines (2011), Crash My Party (2013), Spring Break...Here to Party (2014), Spring Break...Checkin' Out (2015), Kill the Lights (2015), Farm Tour... Here's to the Farmer (2016), and What Makes You Country (2017); have included fourteen number-one hits. Bryan often co-writes with Jeff Stevens.

In 2013, Bryan received the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Awards "Entertainer of the Year" award – and has sold over seven million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.