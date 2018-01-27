The VoicesWelsh alt rock band. Formed 2005
The Voices
2005
The Voices Tracks
Drowning
Crystalline
Black Dog
Here Comes My Son
Why I Can't Be Like You
Santa Claus Baby (feat. John Dolphin & William York)
Santa Claus Baby
The Sound Of Young America
