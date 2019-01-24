Broadcast are an English indie electronic band, founded in Birmingham, England in 1995 by Trish Keenan (vocals, keyboards, guitar) and James Cargill (bass). The band has released three albums as well as several EPs, singles and EP collections, with their first studio album, The Noise Made by People, being released in 2000. Their musical style blends elements of 1960s American psychedelic rock with electronica, incorporating samples from various sources, and earned the band a cult following.

Other members included Roj Stevens (keyboards), Tim Felton (guitar), and Steve Perkins (drums). Drummers including Keith York, Phil Jenkins, Jeremy Barnes and Neil Bullock were also featured in the band. As of 2005, Broadcast consisted only of the duo of Keenan and Cargill. Following the unexpected 2011 death of Keenan, Cargill remained the only member.