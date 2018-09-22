OddiseeDC hip hop producer/rapper
Oddisee
Oddisee Biography (Wikipedia)
Amir Mohamed el Khalifa, (born February 24, 1985) better known by his stage name Oddisee, is an American rapper and producer from Washington, D.C. He is one third of rap trio Diamond District. He was also part of the Low Budget Crew.
Oddisee Tracks
Now (L.O.V.E. and You & I - Part 2) (feat. Oddisee)
Jazzanova
The Gospel
Oddisee
That's Love
Oddisee
The Carter Barron
Oddisee
Look Around (feat. Oddisee)
L’Orange
Like Really
Oddisee
Things
Oddisee
Gentrification
Oddisee
Beats N Rhymes (feat. Oddisee & Phonte)
Key Brown
Brea
Oddisee
Viva Brasil
Oddisee
Born Before Yesterday
Oddisee
Beach Dr.
Oddisee
Silver Lining
Oddisee
Alarmed
Oddisee
Lifting Shadows
Oddisee
No Sugar No Cream
Oddisee
No Reservations
Oddisee
Wouldn't Be Surprise
Oddisee
Closed After Dark
Oddisee
Counter-Clockwise
Oddisee
I Meant It When I Said It
Oddisee
