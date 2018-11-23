Balkan Beat BoxFormed 2003
Balkan Beat Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaaca27e-cbb4-42d8-91be-57e902120817
Balkan Beat Box Biography (Wikipedia)
Balkan Beat Box (BBB) is an Israeli musical group founded by Tamir Muskat, Ori Kaplan and now including Tomer Yosef as a core member. The group plays Mediterranean-influenced music that incorporates Jewish, Southeastern Europe (mainly Balkan) and Middle Eastern traditions, Gypsy punk, reggae and electronica. As a musical unit they often collaborate with a host of other musicians both in the studio as well as live.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Balkan Beat Box Tracks
Sort by
Why
Balkan Beat Box
Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why
Last played on
Quand Est-Ce Qu'on Arrive
Balkan Beat Box
Quand Est-Ce Qu'on Arrive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quand Est-Ce Qu'on Arrive
Last played on
Balcasio
Balkan Beat Box
Balcasio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balcasio
Last played on
Adir Adirim
Balkan Beat Box
Adir Adirim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adir Adirim
Last played on
Chin Chin (Bad Royale Remix)
Balkan Beat Box
Chin Chin (Bad Royale Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg657.jpglink
Chin Chin (Bad Royale Remix)
Last played on
Balcumbia
Balkan Beat Box
Balcumbia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balcumbia
Last played on
Hermetitco (Ozzie 'Talk Dirty' Edit)
Balkan Beat Box
Hermetitco (Ozzie 'Talk Dirty' Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hermetitco (Ozzie 'Talk Dirty' Edit)
Last played on
No Man's Land
Balkan Beat Box
No Man's Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Man's Land
Last played on
Dancing with the Moon
Balkan Beat Box
Dancing with the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me boli
Balkan Beat Box
Me boli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me boli
Last played on
Hermetico
Balkan Beat Box
Hermetico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hermetico
Last played on
Blue Eyed Black Boy
Balkan Beat Box
Blue Eyed Black Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move It
Balkan Beat Box
Move It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move It
Last played on
My Baby
Balkan Beat Box
My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby
Last played on
Bbbeat
Balkan Beat Box
Bbbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bbbeat
Last played on
Gypsy Queens
Balkan Beat Box
Gypsy Queens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Queens
Last played on
Balkan Beat Box Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist