Philippe HersantBorn 21 June 1948
Philippe Hersant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1948-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaab031c-a45a-4ab0-8be1-282984cb466c
Philippe Hersant Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Hersant (Rome, 21 June 1948) is a French composer. He studied at the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique, Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Hersant Tracks
Sort by
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Philippe Hersant
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Last played on
In Black For Piano
Philippe Hersant
In Black For Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck3q.jpglink
In Black For Piano
Last played on
Départ (from Illuminations)
Philippe Hersant
Départ (from Illuminations)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0072.jpglink
Départ (from Illuminations)
Author
Last played on
Pavane for solo viola
Philippe Hersant
Pavane for solo viola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w10k.jpglink
Pavane for solo viola
Last played on
Tenebrae, for viola and piano
Francois Pinel, Lise Berthaud & Philippe Hersant
Tenebrae, for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w10k.jpglink
Tenebrae, for viola and piano
Last played on
Philippe Hersant Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist