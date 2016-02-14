Cindy MangsenBorn 21 July 1950
Cindy Mangsen
1950-07-21
Bird Song
Steve Gillette
Home By Dark
Cindy Mangsen
Performer
Talking At The Same Time (feat. Cindy Mangsen)
Steve Gillette
Your state's name here (feat. Cindy Mangsen)
Steve Gillette
