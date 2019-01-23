John HandyUS jazz alto saxophonist, born 1933. Born 3 February 1933
John Handy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaa9ddcf-0257-4e0a-ba4c-15993c8c0015
John Handy Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Handy III (born February 3, 1933) is an American jazz musician most commonly associated with the alto saxophone, although he also plays tenor and baritone saxophone, saxello, clarinet, and oboe, and sings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Handy Tracks
Sort by
Hard Work
John Handy
Hard Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Work
Last played on
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Charles Mingus
Boogie Stop Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Last played on
Hard Work
John Handy
Hard Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Work
Last played on
Jelly Roll
Charles Mingus
Jelly Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Jelly Roll
Last played on
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Gunslinging Bird
Ensemble
Last played on
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Charles Mingus
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Last played on
John Handy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist