Walter EgoJ Gregory, Sheffield producer
In Control Feat Slick Don
Set Off (feat. Trim)
Feel It
Fruit Punch
Perfect
She's A Myth
Drum Play
Oh My
Set Off
Sidney St
Military Sound
Stand Up Tall vs. 2037
Only Thinking of You
Calm Down (feat Coco & K Dot)
