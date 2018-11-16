John AlerBorn 4 October 1949
John Aler
1949-10-04
John Aler Biography
John Aler (born October 4, 1949, Baltimore, Maryland) is an American lyric tenor who performs in concerts, recitals, and operas. He is particularly known for his interpretations of the works of Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini, and Handel.
Le Comte Ory: Act 2, No 11
Gioachino Rossini
Le Comte Ory: Act 2, No 11
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Last played on
Les Amants de Seville
Gioachino Rossini
Les Amants de Seville
Last played on
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80
Choir
Last played on
Cantata profana Sz.94
Béla Bartók
Cantata profana Sz.94
Last played on
Les Boreades or Abaris
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Boreades or Abaris
Last played on
Irlande Op.2 - Adieu, Bessy for tenor and piano
Hector Berlioz
Irlande Op.2 - Adieu, Bessy for tenor and piano
Last played on
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Semele - "Where ere You Walk"
English Chamber Orchestra
Semele - "Where ere You Walk"
Last played on
Act IV, Scenes 4-7 from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Act IV, Scenes 4-7 from 'Iphigenie en Tauride'
Orchestra
Last played on
Pulcinella - ballet: Allegro; Gavotta con due variazioni; Vivo; Tempo di minuetto (Pupillette fiammette d'amore); Allegro assai (feat. John Aler, John Tomlinson, Yvonne Kenny & London Sinfonietta)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella - ballet: Allegro; Gavotta con due variazioni; Vivo; Tempo di minuetto (Pupillette fiammette d'amore); Allegro assai (feat. John Aler, John Tomlinson, Yvonne Kenny & London Sinfonietta)
Pulcinella - suite (feat. Yvonne Kenny, John Aler, London Sinfonietta & John Tomlinson)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella - suite (feat. Yvonne Kenny, John Aler, London Sinfonietta & John Tomlinson)
Last played on
Fantasia In C Minor Op.80 For Piano, Chorus And Orchestra - 2nd movement
Evgeny Kissin
Fantasia In C Minor Op.80 For Piano, Chorus And Orchestra - 2nd movement
Choir
Last played on
Spectre's Bride (excerpt)
Antonín Dvořák
Spectre's Bride (excerpt)
Last played on
Mes Amis...Ecoutez I'histoire
John Aler
Mes Amis...Ecoutez I'histoire
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epjv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-11T13:02:16
11
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e369rz
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-14T13:02:16
14
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-06T13:02:16
6
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
