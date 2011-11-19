Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers is a musical and comedy trio from Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, which is composed of Kevin Blackmore ("Buddy Wasisname"), Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson ("The Other Fellers"). The group specializes in Newfoundland and folk music, as well as performing comedic skits and standup routines.

All three musicians sing and write songs which reflect their Newfoundland heritage; Johnson also arranges traditional accordion numbers for the band to perform. Their recordings range from serious reflections on Newfoundland culture (such as "Sarah" and "Saltwater Joys") to light-hearted tales that can border on the ridiculous (such as "Is You 'Appy?" and "Chainsaw Earle").

Chaulk performs on bass or guitar, Johnson on accordion or fiddle, and Blackmore on mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar and improvised percussion instruments including Tupperware lids and garbage bags.