Lege Artis Chamber ChoirFormed 1987
Lege Artis Chamber Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa98805a-1a2a-477a-ab97-c0d32f279da2
Lege Artis Chamber Choir Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for chorus No.34: Let God Arise, Let His Enemies Be Scattered
Dmitry Bortniansky
Concerto for chorus No.34: Let God Arise, Let His Enemies Be Scattered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for chorus No.34: Let God Arise, Let His Enemies Be Scattered
Last played on
Kolokola (The Bells), Op. 35 - III. The Loud Alarm Bells
Sergei Rachmaninov
Kolokola (The Bells), Op. 35 - III. The Loud Alarm Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Kolokola (The Bells), Op. 35 - III. The Loud Alarm Bells
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
Lege Artis Chamber Choir Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Behold, the tabernacle of God
-
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
-
Hallelujah from Handel's Messiah
-
'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)
-
Ding! Dong! Merrily On High
-
Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge
-
Cappella Romana sing a medieval hymn from Cyprus live on In Tune
Back to artist