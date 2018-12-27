Roger QuilterBorn 1 November 1877. Died 21 September 1953
Roger Quilter
1877-11-01
Roger Quilter Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Cuthbert Quilter (1 November 1877 – 21 September 1953) was an English composer, known particularly for his songs.
Roger Quilter Performances & Interviews
Roger Quilter Tracks
A Children's Overture Op. 17
Roger Quilter
A Children's Overture Op. 17
A Children's Overture Op. 17
Last played on
Seven Elizabethan Lyrics
Roger Quilter
Seven Elizabethan Lyrics
Seven Elizabethan Lyrics
Last played on
O mistress mine
Roger Quilter
O mistress mine
O mistress mine
Last played on
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Roger Quilter
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Last played on
7 Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12
Roger Quilter
7 Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12
7 Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12
Last played on
Now sleeps the Crimson Petal
Roger Quilter
Now sleeps the Crimson Petal
Now sleeps the Crimson Petal
Last played on
Weep you no more
Roger Quilter
Weep you no more
Weep you no more
Last played on
3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
Roger Quilter
3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
Last played on
Love calls through the summer night
Roger Quilter
Love calls through the summer night
Love calls through the summer night
Last played on
Drink to me only
anon., David Owen Norris, Roger Quilter & David Wilson‐Johnson
Drink to me only
Drink to me only
Composer
Last played on
Oh Mistress Mine
Roger Quilter
Oh Mistress Mine
Oh Mistress Mine
Last played on
Drink to me only with thine eyes
Roger Quilter
Drink to me only with thine eyes
Drink to me only with thine eyes
Last played on
Come away, Death from Three Shakespeare Songs
Roger Quilter
Come away, Death from Three Shakespeare Songs
Come away, Death from Three Shakespeare Songs
Last played on
Fear no more the heat o' the sun (Five Shakespeare Songs)
Roger Quilter
Fear no more the heat o' the sun (Five Shakespeare Songs)
Fear no more the heat o' the sun (Five Shakespeare Songs)
Last played on
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
Roger Quilter
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
Last played on
Rainbow Land (Where the Rainbow Ends)
Roger Quilter
Rainbow Land (Where the Rainbow Ends)
Rainbow Land (Where the Rainbow Ends)
Orchestra
Last played on
"Come away death" from 3 Shakespeare Songs, Op.6
Roger Quilter
"Come away death" from 3 Shakespeare Songs, Op.6
"Come away death" from 3 Shakespeare Songs, Op.6
Last played on
"Blow, blow thou Winter Wind" from 3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
Roger Quilter
"Blow, blow thou Winter Wind" from 3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
"Blow, blow thou Winter Wind" from 3 Shakespeare Songs Op.6
Last played on
"Autumn Evening" from Four Songs, Op. 14
Roger Quilter
"Autumn Evening" from Four Songs, Op. 14
"Autumn Evening" from Four Songs, Op. 14
Last played on
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
Roger Quilter
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
Last played on
Come Away Death
Roger Quilter
Come Away Death
Come Away Death
Last played on
Three Shakespeare Songs
Roger Quilter
Three Shakespeare Songs
Three Shakespeare Songs
Last played on
7 Elizabethan Lyrics Op.12
Roger Quilter
7 Elizabethan Lyrics Op.12
7 Elizabethan Lyrics Op.12
Last played on
Charlie is my darling
Scottish Traditional, Graham Johnson, Roger Quilter & Lisa Milne
Charlie is my darling
Charlie is my darling
Composer
Last played on
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
Scottish Traditional, Graham Johnson, Robert Burns, Roger Quilter & Lisa Milne
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
Composer
Last played on
3 Songs Of William Blake Op.20 - Dream valley
Roger Quilter
3 Songs Of William Blake Op.20 - Dream valley
3 Songs Of William Blake Op.20 - Dream valley
Singer
Last played on
Go, lovely rose, Op 24 No 3
Roger Quilter
Go, lovely rose, Op 24 No 3
Go, lovely rose, Op 24 No 3
Performer
Last played on
I wish and I wish
Roger Quilter
I wish and I wish
I wish and I wish
Last played on
Music when soft voices die
Roger Quilter
Music when soft voices die
Music when soft voices die
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Roger Quilter
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Go lovely rose
Roger Quilter
Go lovely rose
Go lovely rose
Go, lovely rose
Roger Quilter
Go, lovely rose
Go, lovely rose
Performer
Last played on
3 Shakespeare Songs, Op 6 - No 1, Come away, death
Roger Quilter
3 Shakespeare Songs, Op 6 - No 1, Come away, death
3 Shakespeare Songs, Op 6 - No 1, Come away, death
Last played on
A Children's Overture
Roger Quilter
A Children's Overture
A Children's Overture
Ensemble
Last played on
Summer Sunset
Roger Quilter
Summer Sunset
Summer Sunset
Last played on
7 Elizabethan lyrics Op.12: Fair house of joy (Fain would I change that note)
Roger Quilter
7 Elizabethan lyrics Op.12: Fair house of joy (Fain would I change that note)
7 Elizabethan lyrics Op.12: Fair house of joy (Fain would I change that note)
Last played on
Three English Dances Op. 11
Roger Quilter
Three English Dances Op. 11
Three English Dances Op. 11
Last played on
Suite: 'As You Like It', No. 4 Country Dance
Roger Quilter
Suite: 'As You Like It', No. 4 Country Dance
Suite: 'As You Like It', No. 4 Country Dance
Last played on
Where the Rainbow Ends : Rainbow Land
Roger Quilter
Where the Rainbow Ends : Rainbow Land
Where the Rainbow Ends : Rainbow Land
Last played on
Summer sunset (extract)
Roger Quilter
Summer sunset (extract)
Summer sunset (extract)
Performer
Last played on
Love calls through the summer night
Roger Quilter
Love calls through the summer night
Love calls through the summer night
Last played on
Playlists featuring Roger Quilter
Past BBC Events
Proms 1933: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezdzc8
Queen's Hall
1933-09-02T13:43:45
2
Sep
1933
Proms 1933: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
Proms 1924: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2r2fx
Queen's Hall
1924-08-11T13:43:45
11
Aug
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 02
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehq38g
Queen's Hall
1921-09-10T13:43:45
10
Sep
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
Proms 1920: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezq38g
Queen's Hall
1920-10-14T13:43:45
14
Oct
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 53
Queen's Hall
Roger Quilter Links
