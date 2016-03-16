Gil RayBorn 17 September 1956. Died 24 January 2017
Gil Ray
1956-09-17
Gil Ray Biography
George Gilbert "Gil" Ray (September 17, 1956 – January 24, 2017) was an American rock drummer, guitarist, and vocalist, best known for his recordings in the 1980s and 1990s as a member of the bands Game Theory and The Loud Family. In late 2012, he joined Rain Parade as drummer for a series of reunion performances.
Gil Ray Tracks
