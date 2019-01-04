RhyeFormed 2010
Rhye Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhye is an R&B musical project of Canadian singer Mike Milosh. It originally consisted of him and Danish instrumentalist Robin Hannibal. They released the singles "Open" and "The Fall" online without much detail, which led to speculation about the band. Their debut album, Woman, was released on March 4, 2013. In June 2013, the album was longlisted for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize. In 2017, it was reported that Robin Hannibal was no longer a member of Rhye and that the project had evolved into a music collective led by Milosh and focused around the associated live band. Their latest album, Blood, was released on February 2, 2018, and was largely written, produced, and performed by Milosh.
In 2018, Rhye began an international tour to promote the album Blood.
Rhye Tracks
Song For You
Stay Safe
Phoenix
Song For You (Jacques Greene Remix)
Waste
Open
Moment (feat. Rhye)
Please
Summer Days
Break Apart
The Fall
The Fall (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Last Dance
Open (Branchez Bootleg)
Open (Max Joni & Daniele Di Martino Remix)
Open (MK Remix)
Verse
Woman (Eprom Remix)
The Fall (Little Dragon On Rhye)
Open (Sohn Remix)
