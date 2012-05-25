The Reels
The Reels is an Australian rock–indie pop group which formed in Dubbo, New South Wales, in 1976, disbanded in 1991, and reformed in 2007. Their 1981 song "Quasimodo's Dream" was voted one of the Top 10 Australian songs of all time by a 100-member panel from Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) in 2001. The Reels had top-10 Australian Kent Music Report Singles Chart success with covers of Herb Alpert's "This Guy's in Love With You" (No. 7, 1982) and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" (No. 11, 1986). Rock music historian Ian McFarlane described them as "one of the most original and invigorating pop bands to emerge from the Australian New Wave movement of the late 1970s".
The Reels Tracks
Quasimodo's Dream
Gooseberry Bush
