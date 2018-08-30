Randy "Ran-D" Wieland (18 May 1981 in Zeeland) is a Dutch DJ and music producer.

Ran-D has been active in hardstyle music since 2002, when he released his first track “D-Pression” on Special Records. Since then, Ran-D has released his music on A2 Records, a sub-label of Scantraxx Recordz. In March 2015, alongside Frequencerz, Adaro and B-Front, Ran-D founded a new hardstyle record label, “Roughstate Music”.

In collaboration with Adaro, Ran-D is also a part of the live-act Gunz For Hire which was founded in 2011.

Ran-D has collaborated with other artists in hardstyle including Alpha2, Zatox, Zany, B-Front. He performed at several hardstyle events, including Qlimax, Hard Bass, Defqon.1 Festival (in Australia, Netherlands and in the first time Chile), Daydream Mexico, Decibel Outdoor Festival, Reverze, Q-BASE and The Qontinent. Ran-D has performed in Australia, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, Belgium, Slovenia, Italy and Poland.