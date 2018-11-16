Piero CappuccilliBaritone. Born 9 November 1929. Died 12 July 2005
Piero Cappuccilli
1929-11-09
Piero Cappuccilli Biography (Wikipedia)
Piero Cappuccilli (November 9, 1926 – July 11, 2005) was an Italian operatic baritone. Best known for his interpretations of Verdi roles, he was widely regarded as one of the finest Italian baritones of the second half of the 20th century. He was enormously admired within the field of opera for his rich and abundant voice, fine vocal technique and exceptional breath control. In the great Italian tradition he fused words and music into elegant phrases. He focused on Italian repertory, particularly the operas of Verdi, singing 17 major roles.
Piero Cappuccilli Tracks
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Giuseppe Verdi
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Ensemble
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
Performer
AIDA Act Three complete
Giuseppe Verdi
AIDA Act Three complete
AIDA Act Three complete
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
Giuseppe Verdi
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
Orchestra
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
Giuseppe Verdi
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
Orchestra
Aida - End of Act III
New Philharmonia, Giuseppe Verdi, Montserrat Caballé, Plácido Domingo, Piero Cappuccilli, Fiorenza Cossotto, Nicolaï Ghiaurov & Riccardo Muti
Aida - End of Act III
Aida - End of Act III
Performer
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Royal Opera House Chorus, Giuseppe Verdi, Plácido Domingo, Martina Arroyo, Reri Grist, Piero Cappuccilli, Gwynne Howell, Richard van Allan, Philharmonia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Performer
