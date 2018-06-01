Systema SolarFormed 2006
Systema Solar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa895e35-e7c5-446b-9f62-26b27ea5b8a2
Systema Solar Biography (Wikipedia)
Systema Solar is a Barranquilla, Colombia-based dance music collective known for their party-oriented sound, which is influenced by the sound system DJ culture of the Caribbean. Their music combines elements of Afro-Caribbean music, champeta, bullerengue and cumbia, among other genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Systema Solar Tracks
Sort by
Yo voy ganado (Road Trip)
Systema Solar
Yo voy ganado (Road Trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yo voy ganado (Road Trip)
Last played on
Rumbera
Systema Solar
Rumbera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumbera
Last played on
Tumbamurallas
Systema Solar
Tumbamurallas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumbamurallas
Last played on
Artificial
Systema Solar
Artificial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artificial
Performer
Last played on
Ya Veras
Systema Solar
Ya Veras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Veras
Last played on
Sugar On The Side
Blondie
Sugar On The Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xrtsl.jpglink
Sugar On The Side
Last played on
El Botón Del Pantalon
Systema Solar
El Botón Del Pantalon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Botón Del Pantalon
Last played on
Bienvenidos
Systema Solar
Bienvenidos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bienvenidos
Last played on
El Majaual
Systema Solar
El Majaual
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Majaual
Last played on
Mi Kolombia
Systema Solar
Mi Kolombia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Kolombia
Last played on
Systema Solar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist