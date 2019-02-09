Rick SavageBorn 2 December 1960
Rick Savage
1960-12-02
Rick Savage Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Savage (born 2 December 1960) is an English musician best known for being the bass guitarist and one of the founding members of the English rock band, Def Leppard. Savage and lead singer Joe Elliott are the only remaining original members of the band. The two of them, plus drummer Rick Allen, are also the only members of the band who have performed on every album.
Rick Savage Tracks
Pour Some Sugar On Me
Pour Some Sugar On Me
