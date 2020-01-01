The LegFormed 2006
The Leg
2006
The Leg Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leg are an alternative rock band based in Edinburgh made up by Daniel Mutch (Vocals, Guitar), Pete Harvey (Cello, Piano) and Alun Thomas (Drums). The band formed from members of Khaya and Desc, following the break-up of the latter in 2005. The band have released four albums, first with SL Records and then Song, By Toad Records.
