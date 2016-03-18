Findo GaskFormed 2005. Disbanded 2010
Findo Gask
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa849b15-1fae-4ac1-8ea7-4f6d92a659b1
Findo Gask Biography (Wikipedia)
Findo Gask were an electropop band from Glasgow, Scotland, comprising Gerard Black (Kaoss Pad, Guitar, Vocals & Synths), Michael Marshall (Guitar, Drums, Synths & Programming), Gregory Williams (Bass, Vocals, Synths & Guitar) and Gavin Thomson (Synths, Vocals, Programming, Guitar, Bass).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Findo Gask Tracks
Sort by
Nubo
Findo Gask
Nubo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nubo
Last played on
Va Va Va
Findo Gask
Va Va Va
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Va Va Va
Last played on
Findo Gask Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist