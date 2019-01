Deez Nuts is an Australian rap rock band that formed in Melbourne, Victoria in 2007, currently comprising vocalist JJ Peters, guitarist Matt Rogers, drummer Alex Salinger, and bassist Sean Kennedy. The band has released one EP and five studio albums.

