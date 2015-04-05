Deez NutsFormed 2007
Deez Nuts
2007
Deez Nuts Biography (Wikipedia)
Deez Nuts is an Australian rap rock band that formed in Melbourne, Victoria in 2007, currently comprising vocalist JJ Peters, guitarist Matt Rogers, drummer Alex Salinger, and bassist Sean Kennedy. The band has released one EP and five studio albums.
Deez Nuts Tracks
What I Gotta Do
This One's For You
