Nathan East
Nathan Harrell East (born December 8, 1955) is an American jazz, R&B, and rock bass player and vocalist. With more than 2,000 recordings, East is considered one of the most recorded bass players in the history of music. East holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from the University of California, San Diego (1978). He is a founding member of contemporary jazz quartet Fourplay and has recorded, performed, and co-written songs with performers such as Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Joe Satriani, Peter Gabriel, George Harrison, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Toto, Kenny Loggins, Daft Punk, and Herbie Hancock.
Nathan East Tracks
Moondance
Michael McDonald
Crazy (feat. Vince Gill)
Bob James
The Mood I'm In
Nathan East
Performer
Shadow
Nathan East
I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
The Weeknd
Why Not This Sunday
Nathan East
Lifecycle
Nathan East
When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer
Steve Gadd
Composer
