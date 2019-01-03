LoonUS rapper. Born 20 June 1975
Loon
1975-06-20
Biography
Amir Junaid Muhadith (born Chauncey Lamont Hawkins , June 20, 1975 in Harlem, New York) best known by his stage name Loon, was an American rapper formerly signed to P. Diddy's Bad Boy Records. He is best known for his role in P. Diddy's 2002 hits "I Need a Girl (Part One)" & "I Need a Girl (Part Two)" .
Tracks
I Need A Girl (Part 2) (feat. Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
Diddy
I Need A Girl (Part 1) (feat. Usher & Loon)
Diddy
You Gets No Love (feat. P.Diddy & Loon)
Faith Evans
Hit The Freeway (feat. Loon)
Toni Braxton
Hit The Freeway (feat. Loon & Pharrell Williams)
Toni Braxton
Hit The Freeway (Instrumental)
Toni Braxton
