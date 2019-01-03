Amir Junaid Muhadith (born Chauncey Lamont Hawkins , June 20, 1975 in Harlem, New York) best known by his stage name Loon, was an American rapper formerly signed to P. Diddy's Bad Boy Records. He is best known for his role in P. Diddy's 2002 hits "I Need a Girl (Part One)" & "I Need a Girl (Part Two)" .