Six AppealFormed 10 December 2006
Six Appeal
2006-12-10
Six Appeal Biography (Wikipedia)
Six Appeal is a professional six-part male a cappella group from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Six Appeal tours nationally in the United States, and performs around 150 shows a year.
