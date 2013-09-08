T.O.Y.German electro/synthpop. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2000
T.O.Y.
1992
T.O.Y. Biography (Wikipedia)
T.O.Y. is a German Futurepop/Synthpop band. The project was formerly known as Evils Toy, which was closer to electro-industrial in sound.
T.O.Y. Tracks
Drifting Deeper
Drifting Deeper
What Goes On
What Goes On
Dead And Gone
Dead And Gone
Lose My Way
Lose My Way
T.O.Y. Links
