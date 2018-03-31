Franz Ferdinand Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Ferdinand are a Scottish rock band formed in Glasgow in 2002. The band's original lineup was composed of Alex Kapranos (lead vocals and guitar, keyboard), Nick McCarthy (rhythm guitar, keyboards and backing vocals), Bob Hardy (bass guitar), and Paul Thomson (drums, percussion and backing vocals). Julian Corrie (keyboards, synthesiser, guitar and backing vocals) and Dino Bardot (guitar and backing vocals) joined the band in 2017 after McCarthy left during the previous year. The band has been notable for being one of the more popular post-punk revival bands, garnering multiple UK top 20 hits. They have been nominated for several Grammy Awards and have received two Brit Awards – winning one for Best British Group – as well as one NME Award.
The band's first two singles, "Darts of Pleasure" and "Take Me Out", peaked within the top-50 on the UK Singles Chart. "Take Me Out" achieved global recognition by charting in several countries and went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. It has since been noted as the band's signature song as well. The band released their self-titled debut studio album on 9 February 2004 to critical acclaim. The album won the 2004 Mercury Prize and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.
Franz Ferdinand Interview
"It's a magnificent venue" Franz Ferdinand on Barrowlands
FFS: How To Make A Collaboration Work
FFS in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Franz Ferdinand chat with Jo
Franz Ferdinand chat with Steve
