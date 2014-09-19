SashaGerman pop artist Sascha Schmitz. Born 5 January 1972
1972-01-05
Sascha Schmitz (born 5 January 1972), better known by his stage name Sasha, is a German singer, songwriter, musician and occasional actor. He is also known by his alter ego Dick Brave, and part of the group Dick Brave & the Backbeats. Due to a legal dispute with the Welsh DJ also named Sasha, he is known as Sasha Alexander in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Sasha
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
4
May
2019
Sasha, Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, PBR Streetgang, Maya Jane Coles, Pan-Pot, Alan Fitzpatrick, Dave Clarke, Dense & Pika, La Fleur, Melé, William Djoko, Kristy Harper, Maxxi Soundsystem, Pillowtalk and Rhymos
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, UK
