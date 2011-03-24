Marie EllingtonBorn 1 August 1922. Died 10 July 2012
Marie Ellington
1922-08-01
Marie Ellington Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Cole (née Hawkins; August 1, 1922 – July 10, 2012) was an American jazz singer and the wife of singer Nat King Cole; mother of the singer Natalie Cole.
Marie Ellington Tracks
It's Love That You Need
Wild About My Lovin'
Ad Man
Never Again
Coal Tattoo
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
