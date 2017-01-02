The VaccinesBritish indie rock band. Formed 2010
The Vaccines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vaccines are an English indie rock band, formed in West London in 2010 by Justin Hayward-Young (lead vocals, guitar), Freddie Cowan (lead guitar, vocals), Árni Árnason (bass, vocals) and Pete Robertson (drums, vocals). After Robertson's departure in 2016, keyboardist Timothy Lanham and drummer Yoann Intonti were promoted from touring musicians to official band members.
The band have released four studio albums. What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? (2011), Come of Age (2012), English Graffiti (2015) and Combat Sports (2018). They have sold over 1 million records worldwide.
They have toured extensively, playing with and opening up for acts such as The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse amongst others. The band's debut album was the best-selling debut album of 2011 in the United Kingdom, drawing comparisons to The Ramones and The Jesus and Mary Chain.
- Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpg2016-08-28T23:39:00.000ZWhat a weekend! Highlights from three epic days of music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0465jxl
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
- The Vaccines in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n7rdl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n7rdl.jpg2015-04-01T14:15:00.000ZJustin and Freddie from The Vaccines join 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to chat about the band's current tour and newest album, English Graffiti.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n7rfr
The Vaccines in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
- The Vaccines - Feature Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hjnrc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hjnrc.jpg2015-01-23T20:17:00.000ZZane Lowe hears from the Vaccines in a Feature Interview on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hjnrk
The Vaccines - Feature Interview
- Justin from The Vaccines chats to Phil and Alicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0190nzr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0190nzr.jpg2013-05-14T13:21:00.000ZJustin from The Vaccines chats to Phil and Alice about the band appearing at Big Weekend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0190p65
Justin from The Vaccines chats to Phil and Alice
The Vaccines Tracks
Teenage Icon
All My Friends Are Falling In Love
All My Friends
Handsome
If You Wanna
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading + Leeds: 2016
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
