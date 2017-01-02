The Vaccines are an English indie rock band, formed in West London in 2010 by Justin Hayward-Young (lead vocals, guitar), Freddie Cowan (lead guitar, vocals), Árni Árnason (bass, vocals) and Pete Robertson (drums, vocals). After Robertson's departure in 2016, keyboardist Timothy Lanham and drummer Yoann Intonti were promoted from touring musicians to official band members.

The band have released four studio albums. What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? (2011), Come of Age (2012), English Graffiti (2015) and Combat Sports (2018). They have sold over 1 million records worldwide.

They have toured extensively, playing with and opening up for acts such as The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse amongst others. The band's debut album was the best-selling debut album of 2011 in the United Kingdom, drawing comparisons to The Ramones and The Jesus and Mary Chain.