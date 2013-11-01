Masia Lim, better known as Masia One (MAS1A), is a Singaporean/Canadian rapper from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She was born in Singapore and moved to Canada at a very young age. She grew up in Vancouver and eventually moved to Toronto, Ontario. She attended the University of Toronto and graduated with a degree in Architecture and Economics. In 2003, she began her own record label known as M1 Group (later renamed The MERDEKA Group) and subsequently released her debut album, Mississauga. Her most famous songs[citation needed]are "Split Second Time", "Return of the B-Girl" and "Warriors Tongue". In 2003, Masia One became the first female rapper to be nominated for "Best Rap Video" in the MuchMusic Video Awards.

Her second album, Pulau was released in fall 2008, in two volumes; Pulau: Chapter 1: Montreal in the Fall and Pulau: Chapter 2: The Islands. It features collaborations with Moe Masri, Isis, Lady E, DJ SARASA, Dylan Murray, Zaki Ibrahim, Junia T, Moka Only, Sikh Knowledge, Vybz Machine and more.