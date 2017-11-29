Al BernardBorn 23 November 1888. Died 6 March 1949
Al Bernard
1888-11-23
Al Bernard Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Aloysous Bernard (November 23, 1888 – March 6, 1949) was an American vaudeville singer, known as "The Boy From Dixie", who was most popular during the 1910s through early 1930s.
Al Bernard Tracks
