Tees Valley Youth Choir, or commonly abbreviated and referred to as TVYC, is the flagship choir of Tees Valley Music Service. Its members are made up of 13 to 19-year olds and recruits from the boroughs of Stockton-on-Tees, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Darlington, and Redcar & Cleveland. It also draws members from further afield, particularly North Yorkshire, County Durham and surrounding areas.

The choir was established in 1993 by John Forsyth MBE (County Music Adviser for Cleveland at the time). Since then, invitations to perform at National and International events have been a regular feature. John Forsyth MBE conducted the choir, which has produced many professional and semi-professional singers over the years, until summer 2010. He handed the baton to Andy King at his retirement concert at The Sage Gateshead in September 2010. Successful yearly European concert tours have taken the choir to Spain, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, France, Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany, usually alongside the Tees Valley Youth Orchestra.