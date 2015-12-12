Marta Gómez is a Colombian singer and songwriter. After obtaining a Best Achievement Scholarship, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Berklee College of Music. She lives currently in Barcelona. Gómez and her group perform a large repertoire of songs with a mixture of rhythms that range from Latin jazz to folk Latin American music. They have shared the stage with well-known musicians from various countries around the world. She was nominated for the 2004 Latin Billboard Music Awards in the category "Latin Jazz Album of the Year". In 2014, she won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Latin Children's Album for Coloreando: Traditional Songs for Children in Spanish.