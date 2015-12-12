Marta GómezBorn 11 September 1978
Marta Gómez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa7332ab-142f-45b2-a372-f0626ccff4ed
Marta Gómez Biography (Wikipedia)
Marta Gómez is a Colombian singer and songwriter. After obtaining a Best Achievement Scholarship, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Berklee College of Music. She lives currently in Barcelona. Gómez and her group perform a large repertoire of songs with a mixture of rhythms that range from Latin jazz to folk Latin American music. They have shared the stage with well-known musicians from various countries around the world. She was nominated for the 2004 Latin Billboard Music Awards in the category "Latin Jazz Album of the Year". In 2014, she won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Latin Children's Album for Coloreando: Traditional Songs for Children in Spanish.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marta Gómez Tracks
Sort by
Contigo
Marta Gómez
Contigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Contigo
Tu Voz
Marta Gómez
Tu Voz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Voz
Así Te Espero
Marta Gómez
Así Te Espero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Así Te Espero
Rio
Marta Gómez
Rio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rio
La Ronda
Marta Gómez
La Ronda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Ronda
Last played on
Arbolé Arbolé
Marta Gómez
Arbolé Arbolé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arbolé Arbolé
Last played on
Caioncilla del Primer Deseo
Marta Gómez
Caioncilla del Primer Deseo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caioncilla del Primer Deseo
Last played on
Marta Gómez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist