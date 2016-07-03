Jehan Vaillant (sometimes spelled Johannes Vayllant) (fl. 1360–90) was a French music composer and theorist. He is named immediately after Guillaume de Machaut by the Règles de la seconde rhétorique, which describes him as a "master … who had a school of music in Paris". Besides five (possibly six) pieces of music surviving to his name, he was also the author of a treatise on tuning.