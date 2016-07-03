Jehan Vaillant
Jehan Vaillant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa7315b2-fc28-43ec-a400-607cb71f853c
Jehan Vaillant Biography (Wikipedia)
Jehan Vaillant (sometimes spelled Johannes Vayllant) (fl. 1360–90) was a French music composer and theorist. He is named immediately after Guillaume de Machaut by the Règles de la seconde rhétorique, which describes him as a "master … who had a school of music in Paris". Besides five (possibly six) pieces of music surviving to his name, he was also the author of a treatise on tuning.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jehan Vaillant Tracks
Sort by
Par maintes foy
Jehan Vaillant
Par maintes foy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Par maintes foy
Last played on
Jehan Vaillant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist