Tiara Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiara Nicole Thomas (born September 12, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter and record producer, most notably featured on Wale's 2013 single "Bad". As of 2013, Thomas has landed a label deal with Interscope Records, a label under the Interscope-Geffen-A&M group.
