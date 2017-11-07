Komar & MelamidFormed 1965. Disbanded 2003
Komar & Melamid
1965
The Most Wanted Song (A Musical Work That Will Be Unavoidably And Uncontrollably "Liked" By 72 ± 12% Of Listeners)
The Most Wanted Song (A Musical Work That Will Be Unavoidably And Uncontrollably "Liked" By 72 ± 12% Of Listeners)
The Most Unwanted Song (Fewer Than 200 Individuals Of The World's Total Population Will Enjoy This)
The Most Unwanted Song (Fewer Than 200 Individuals Of The World's Total Population Will Enjoy This)
