Peter WyngardeBorn 1927. Died 15 January 2018
Peter Wyngarde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa7123be-207a-4139-a059-f366a55ae877
Peter Wyngarde Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Wyngarde (23 August 1927[disputed – discuss] – 15 January 2018) was a British actor best known for playing the character Jason King, a bestselling novelist turned sleuth, in two television series: Department S (1969–70) and Jason King (1971–72). His flamboyant dress sense and stylish performances led to popular success, and he was considered a style icon in Britain and elsewhere in the early 1970s; Mike Myers credited Wyngarde with inspiring the character Austin Powers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Wyngarde Tracks
Sort by
Neville Thumbcatch
Peter Wyngarde
Neville Thumbcatch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neville Thumbcatch
Last played on
The Way I Cry Over You
Peter Wyngarde
The Way I Cry Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way I Cry Over You
Last played on
La Ronde de L'Amour
Peter Wyngarde
La Ronde de L'Amour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Ronde de L'Amour
Last played on
Jenny Kissed Me
Peter Wyngarde
Jenny Kissed Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny Kissed Me
Last played on
Peter Wyngarde Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist