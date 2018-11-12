The Ritchie FamilyFormed 1975. Disbanded 1983
The Ritchie Family
1975
The Ritchie Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ritchie Family, an American vocal group based in Philadelphia that achieved several hits during the disco era.
The Ritchie Family Tracks
The Best Disco In Town
The Best Disco In Town
American Generation
American Generation
Life Is Music
Life Is Music
I'll Do My Best
I'll Do My Best
Quiet Village
Quiet Village
The Best Disco In Town (12" Mix)
Give Me A Break
Give Me A Break
Put Your Feet To The Beat
Voodoo
Voodoo
African Queens
African Queens
Brazil
Brazil
