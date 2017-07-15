Jan Andrzej Paweł Kaczmarek (, born 29 April 1953) is a Polish composer who has lived and worked in the United States since 1989. He has written the scores for more than 60 feature films and documentaries, including Finding Neverland (2004), for which score he won an Academy Award and National Board of Review Award. Other notable scores were for Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Unfaithful, Evening, The Visitor, and Washington Square.