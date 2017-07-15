Jan A.P. KaczmarekBorn 29 April 1953
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
1953-04-29
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Andrzej Paweł Kaczmarek (, born 29 April 1953) is a Polish composer who has lived and worked in the United States since 1989. He has written the scores for more than 60 feature films and documentaries, including Finding Neverland (2004), for which score he won an Academy Award and National Board of Review Award. Other notable scores were for Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Unfaithful, Evening, The Visitor, and Washington Square.
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek Tracks
Passchendaele (1966): The War
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Last played on
Neverland - Piano Variation In Blue
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Why Does She Have To Die ?
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
The Peter Pan Overture
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
The Pirates
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Drive To The Cottage
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
The Spoon On The Nose
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Dancing With The Bear
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Where Is Mr Barrie?
Orchestra
Last played on
PASSCHENDAELE (2008): Frontline Moves 100 Yards
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Performer
Last played on
