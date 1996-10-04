Albert Cano SmitPianist. Born 4 October 1996
Albert Cano Smit
1996-10-04
Albert Cano Smit Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Cano Smit (born in Geneva, Switzerland on October 4 1996) is a Spanish-Dutch[citation needed] classical pianist. He has won first prize at the prestigious 2017 Naumburg International Piano Competition and the Young Concert Artists Competition in 2019.
