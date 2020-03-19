Aurlus MabéléBorn 26 October 1953. Died 19 March 2020
Aurlus Mabélé
Aurlus Mabélé Biography (Wikipedia)
Aurlus Mabélé (26 October 1953 – 19 March 2020) was a Congolese singer and composer. He was commonly referred to as the "King of Soukous".
