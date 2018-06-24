Wilbur SchwartzBorn 17 March 1908. Died 3 August 1990
Wilbur Schwartz
1908-03-17
Wilbur Schwartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur Schwartz (17 March 1918 Newark, New Jersey – 3 August 1990 Los Angeles) was an American clarinetist, alto saxophonist, and dance band arranger who was widely known as a member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Wilbur Schwartz Tracks
Dream a Little Dream
Dream a Little Dream
Dream a Little Dream
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
