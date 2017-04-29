André NavarraBorn 13 October 1911. Died 31 July 1988
André Navarra
1911-10-13
André Navarra Biography (Wikipedia)
André-Nicolas Navarra (13 October 1911 Biarritz, France – 31 July 1988 Siena, Italy) was a French cellist and cello teacher.
André Navarra Tracks
Sonatina
Arthur Honegger
Sonatina
Sonatina
Cello Concerto in A minor
André Navarra
Cello Concerto in A minor
Cello Concerto in A minor
Concerto in A minor for violin, cello and orchestra, Op.102
Johannes Brahms
Concerto in A minor for violin, cello and orchestra, Op.102
Concerto in A minor for violin, cello and orchestra, Op.102
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-23T13:37:55
23
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-30T13:37:55
30
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-27T13:37:55
27
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-12T13:37:55
12
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-26T13:37:55
26
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
