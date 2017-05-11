Georgy Lvovich CatoireBorn 27 April 1861. Died 21 May 1926
Georgy Lvovich Catoire
Georgy Lvovich Catoire Biography
Georgy Lvovich Catoire (Russian: Гео́ргий Льво́вич Катуа́р, French: Georges Catoire) (Moscow 27 April 1861 – 21 May 1926) was a Russian composer of French heritage.
Georgy Lvovich Catoire Tracks
Reverie Op. 10, No. 4 from Cinq Morceaux
